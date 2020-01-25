A Nicer Sunday

The storm that brought 1 to 2 inches of rain to parts of the area is moving out. There were isolated reports of more than 2 inches in parts of Chester and Delaware Counties, and in extreme northern Delaware.

Now it's time to dry out. And will we ever! No rain or snow is in the forecast for the next 5 days at least. At the same time, temperatures will continue to be above average for January, but nowhere near as mild as the past couple of days.

The next storm threat just happens to come next weekend. The pattern seems to favor storms each weekend, so we'll be due for one. Right now, computer models are all over the place regarding the track, strength, and type of precipitation with the storm. But with the lack of cold air in the country, it would take a perfect track to cause anything more than a rain/snow mix.

Monday: Clouds early, then becoming partly sunny. High 48

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 46

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 45

Thursday: Sunny and chilly. High 42

Friday: Clouds increase. High 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain or wintry mix. High 44

Sunday: Chance of rain or wintry mix. High45