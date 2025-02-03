Enjoy the unseasonable temps and clear skies the next couple days before a winter storm moves in midweek.

The weather takes a turn later Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves in, bringing the potential for a wintry mix and slippery conditions by Thursday morning.

Much of Wednesday should stay dry, but precipitation is expected to arrive by Wednesday night, with cold air at the surface setting up a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain — especially for the Pennsylvania suburbs north and west of I-95. The ice could stretch into northern Delaware and parts of South Jersey.

A tenth of an ice could be on the ground in some neighborhoods.

NBC10 Map shows possibility of ice accumulation early on Feb. 6, 2025.

Any coating of ice could lead to a tricky Thursday morning commute and possible school delays, but as temperatures slowly rise, frozen precipitation should transition to plain rain, helping to wash away any icy spots.

NBC10

We’re still a few days out, so we’ll be watching for any changes and posting updates to the First Alert Weather forecast as the situation evolves. The best bet is to keep watching the latest forecast on NBC10 News and to have the latest version of our app downloaded to your device so you get any weather alerts.