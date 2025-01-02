2 chances for snow in the Philly region to start the new year

We have two chances for snow in the coming days in the Philadelphia region and surrounding suburbs, and we’re keeping a close eye on both.

Light snow possible on Friday, Jan. 3

The first chance arrives Friday afternoon with a weak low-pressure system bringing scattered snow showers. With temperatures expected to stay above freezing, most of the snow will have a hard time sticking. Any accumulation will likely be limited to a dusting or up to half an inch on colder surfaces like grass or shaded driveways. It’s nothing major and should wrap up quickly, but it’s a reminder that winter is here and beginning to make its presence known.

Potential nor'easter on Monday, Jan. 6

The second chance is the one to watch more closely: a potential nor’easter developing on Monday. This storm system could bring our first significant snowfall of the season, though the exact track remains uncertain.

If the storm stays farther south, snowfall amounts will likely be minimal north of Philadelphia, while areas from Philadelphia south through Delaware and South Jersey could see shovelable snow. However, if the storm tracks farther north, it could bring more moisture into the region. With cold air in place across all neighborhoods, this scenario could mean widespread snowfall. In that case, we might not just need shovels, but possibly snow blowers and snow plows as well.

We’re monitoring this system closely and expect more clarity as the storm approaches. It’s a good idea to get prepared now—check your snow equipment and stay tuned for updates.

