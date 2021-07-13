Cleaning Up After ‘100-Year Flood' Tears Through Bucks County

Residents in Bensalem and other Bucks County, Pennsylvania, communities started to take stock of the damage left behind Tuesday by a once-in-100-years flood that struck Monday.

The flooding closed several major roads, flooded homes and led to water rescues throughout parts of the county.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The National Weather Service said that anywhere from 6 to 10-plus inches of rain fell in three to four hours in neighborhoods like Bensalem, Croydon, Bristol and Florence near the Delaware River in Bucks and Burlington counties.

"This is estimated to be a 100 year flood," the weather service's Mt. Holly office tweeted.

A significant flash flood occurred Monday afternoon and evening near the Delaware River in Bucks and Burlington Counties. The areas greatest impacted by this event received 6"-10" of rain in around 3-4 hours. This is estimated to be a 100 year flood. #PAwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/BZZ9F1rOPk — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 13, 2021

The 100-year flood estimation means that each year there is about a 1% chance of seeing this much rain.

A flash flood emergency was in effect for lower Bucks/far NW Burlington counties and adjacent areas Monday night. That declaration is reserved for particularly dangerous flooding situations and is normally issued only once or twice a year in our area.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "hurricane" Schwartz gives you a look at the rain totals from the "100-year flood" that hit parts of Bucks County and South Jersey as new isolated storms threaten again on Tuesday.

The inches of rain caused flooding, especially along the Poquessing and Neshaminy creeks.

At the Lafayette Gardens apartments next to the Poquessing Creek in the Andalusia section of Bensalem Township, windows were smashed out and cars were damaged after being moved by the rushing water. A deck of cards could be seen scattered outside one of the front doors, many marked with "X" meaning that a search of the home had been done.

Flood damage in Bensalem cars picked up- windows smashed out and people trying to get what they can ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/UtbEEIqyGN — Deanna Durante (@deannadurante) July 13, 2021

Residents were trying to pick up items they could while surveying the damage.

The county government said that crews were fanned out across the lower end of Bucks County Tuesday to repair downed power lines and address flooding damage.

The American Red Cross aided at least 56 people overnight who evacuated to a shelter set up at Snyder Middle School in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

From Monday afternoon through the evening, there were reports of flooding and water rescues in Bucks County after vehicles were submerged in water along Bristol Pike.

One resident of Bristol had about a foot of water in his basement after the rains, and his whole back yard flooded. The water had an oily sheen that particularly alarmed him, he told NBC10's Danny Freeman.

"I've been here 38 years and I never saw so much at once," Jim Camppell of Bristol told NBC10.

Storms Lead to Widespread Flooding in Bucks County, Northeast Philly and South Jersey

Ray Herzog had to pump water out of his Bristol home with a hose. But he knew the damage had already been done.

"It's bad. it's floating. It's destroyed," Herzog said. "Most of it's probably destroyed."

SkyForce10 was over the scene as crews rescued residents from flooded homes along Bristol Pike.

SkyForce10 was above the scene as crews rescued residents from floodwaters along Bristol Pike in Bucks County.

Christine Cagnetti drove down to Wilson Avenue when she learned that her daughter and 2-month-old granddaughter were trapped in a car that was stuck in floodwater.

"They thought it was just a little puddle and they drove through it and here we are," she said. "I just needed to get to them because the lightning was crazy and I was worried for them."

All three of them made it out safe.

Just an inch of rain from scattered storms that could hit later on Tuesday could lead to more flooding.

As always, be sure to have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded to get weather alerts sent to your phone. For the latest on stormy weather watch NBC10 News.