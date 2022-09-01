1 Year Later: Looking Back at Damage Left by Ida in Philadelphia Region

One year ago this week, the remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through the Philadelphia region leaving behind unprecedented flooding and tornado damage from the city to the suburbs. Dozens died in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Tornadoes Tear Through

In Montgomery County and part of South Jersey, tornadoes spawned by the storm tore apart homes and schools. The tornado in Upper Dublin Township packed winds of up to 130 mph and the damage is still being cleaned up.

Thursday marks one year since an EF-3 tornado wiped out homes in parts of Gloucester County, New Jersey. NBC10's Cydney Long shows us the recovery efforts.

Historic Flooding

In Philadelphia the Schuylkill River went over its banks and flooded Manayunk streets and left the Vine Street Expressway looking more like a river.

Further up the river in parts of Montgomery County, home were left flooded and damaged. Several people drowned.

Still Recovering One Year Later

The cleanup continues in parts of the region as people continue to grapple with the damage done and lives lost.

Keep checking back here as NBC10 continues to look back on a year since Ida left her mark on the Delaware Valley.