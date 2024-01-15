Snow possible throughout the region on Monday night

A light accumulation of snow is expected throughout the Philadelphia region on Monday night into Tuesday.

But, don't expect to breakout snow plows and sleds just yet.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is calling for some snow storms across the Philadelphia region beginning late Monday afternoon -- at about 5 p.m. -- starting in Central and Southern Delaware.

The storm is expected to move over Philadelphia and surrounding communities by about 7 p.m. before moving on by early Tuesday morning.

Snow is expected to accumulate, however, warmer, dryer air expected to move into the area overnight, which could limit just how much snow we see on the ground.

The most accumulation the area may see would be areas north of the city, with about two to four inches of snow possible in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley as well as areas of western Pennsylvania.

Those in the city, South Jersey and northern parts of Delaware should expect about an inch to three inches of snow, and those along the Jersey Shore or southern parts of Delaware will likely see less than an inch of snow.

Some shovels and window scrappers may be required on Tuesday morning.

But, Henley expects there to be another chance for snow in the region before the end of the week, with snow likely on Friday.

Cold temperatures are expected to stick around as well, with Saturday set to kick off this weekend with a high of just 25 degrees.