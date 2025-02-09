First Alert Weather

Snow to fall in Philadelphia region, Pa. suburbs, NJ, Delaware on Tuesday

We're in for another round of snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Take a look at the timing and expected totals

By Justin Godynick and David Chang

We’re in for another round of snow in the Philadelphia region this week. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for South Jersey and all of Delaware.

The snow is expected to move in mid-afternoon on Tuesday and get heavier from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The snow will then taper off early Wednesday afternoon and much of the snow that sticks on the ground will be washed away by rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Here are the expected snow totals as of Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025:

Delaware, South Jersey: 3 to 6 inches

Philadelphia: 3 to 5 inches

Pennsylvania suburbs: 2 to 3 inches

Lehigh Valley: 1 to 2 inches

