severe weather

Severe weather possible for Lehigh Valley and the Poconos Saturday night

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

storm clouds rain clouds generic
Getty Images

The Lehigh Valley and the Poconos could be dealing with severe weather Saturday night until 10 p.m.

Severe storms are likely with a 2 to 5 percent risk for tornados. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

A tornado watch has been issued just to the North of our area but does not include any counties in the Lehigh Valley at this time.

First Alert Meteorologist Brian James is tracking the chance for isolated storms this Saturday. The storms could be strong to severe in some parts of the region.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Follow the NBC10 Weather team and download the NBC10 app to get the latest weather alerts.

This article tagged under:

severe weatherweather
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us