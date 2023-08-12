Severe weather possible for Lehigh Valley and the Poconos Saturday night

The Lehigh Valley and the Poconos could be dealing with severe weather Saturday night until 10 p.m.

Severe storms are likely with a 2 to 5 percent risk for tornados. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

A tornado watch has been issued just to the North of our area but does not include any counties in the Lehigh Valley at this time.

First Alert Meteorologist Brian James is tracking the chance for isolated storms this Saturday. The storms could be strong to severe in some parts of the region.

