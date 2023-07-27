The NBC10 First Alert Weather team is tracking the threat of severe storms Thursday night.

The storms come as the region is dealing with excessive heat and humidity. Temperatures climbed to the 90s Thursday with the feels-like temperature reaching over 100 degrees.

The city of Philadelphia declared a Heat Health Emergency that started at 9 a.m. Thursday morning and lasts until 8 p.m. Saturday.

A First Alert is in effect for our entire area until 11 p.m. Thursday night as severe storms pass through.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Timing

The storms bubbled up south of Harrisburg and will make their way east by 11 p.m.

New Castle County, Delaware, can expect to see the storms around 6 p.m.

Then, around 8 p.m. Chester County, Pennsylvania will see rainfall as the storms head into Bucks and Mercer Counties. For a full list of the counties impacted, head over to the NWS.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA, WV until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/biVfzaUjhX — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 27, 2023

What to expect

The biggest concerns connected to severe thunderstorms include intense winds and flash flooding.

There's a 15 percent chance of seeing wind gusts of up to 60 m.p.h. Even though we may not see tornados with these storms, the winds could cause damage to trees and power lines.

Be sure to follow the NBC10 First Alert Weather team and download the NBC10 app for the latest weather updates.