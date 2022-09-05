Post-Labor Day Flood Watch Issued Ahead of Tuesday Commute

Monday night storms with possible flooding could make for dangerous driving conditions for Tuesday morning commuters, NBC10 meteorologist Michelle Rotella says.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert as evening thunderstorms with heavy rain starting around dinnertime Monday are slated to pick up in the overnight hours.

A widespread soaking rain is expected to pour 1 to 3 inches of rain on the region Monday night into the first part of Wednesday, with the highest amounts coming during the day on Tuesday, Rotella said.

Flooding is possible, Rotella added, especially in low-lying areas, prompting a flood watch from 5 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m Tuesday. Localized areas of flooding will be possible where the higher rainfall totals are seen.

Cooler temperatures are slated to settle in due to clouds and rain with highs only in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rainfall is expected to taper out by late Wednesday, Rotella said.

Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with highs back in the lower 80s.

