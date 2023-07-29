weather

Overnight storms downed power lines and trees in parts of Pa., NJ and Del.

Local residents woke up to storm damage throughout the region on Sunday

By Kaleah Mcilwain and Brenna Weick

After several days of extreme heat, storms swept through parts of the New Jersey causing damage after pelting areas in rain Saturday.

A tornado may have also briefly moved through the area, though, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, that was unconfirmed.

In Woodstown, NJ, several trees were torn down along with power lines leaving some residents without power.

"We didn't know how bad the damage was until the trees started falling down in our yard and we started getting phone calls that there were outages," a resident in the Woodstown, NJ area to NBC10.

On Sunday, NBC10's Brenna Weick said that, as of 9:30 a.m., the Atlantic City Electric Company had said about 60 customers were still without power in Woodstown, and about 200 were still without power throughout the company's service area.

Over the evening, about 4,000 homes were impacted by power outages and, along Main Street in Woodstown, about 10 electrical poles were taken down by storms.

"It lasted about an hour, and it snapped trees, snapped poles, uprooted trees," another resident said.

There were also downed trees in Aston Township, Delaware and Plumstead and Richmond township in Bucks County.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Delaware and severe thunderstorm warnings for Delaware and New Jersey for Saturday evening.

All warnings were ended before Sunday.

