First Alert Weather

List of school delays, closures in Pa., NJ, Del. as snow moves through region

What schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will be delayed or closed on Wednesday due to the snow? Take a look at our list

By David Chang

Several schools in our region will open late or close on Wednesday, Feb. 12, due to a winter storm moving through the area.

The Philadelphia School District announced they will have a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Check the full list of delays and closures here throughout the night and early morning.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

School administrators who are looking to report a closure or delay should visit this website.

This article tagged under:

First Alert Weather
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us