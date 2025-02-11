List of school delays, closures in Pa., NJ, Del. as snow moves through region

Several schools in our region will open late or close on Wednesday, Feb. 12, due to a winter storm moving through the area.

The Philadelphia School District announced they will have a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

All District schools and offices will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Read more: https://t.co/TxO4EZT98Q. #PHLED pic.twitter.com/S3vxb2cAeY — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 11, 2025

Check the full list of delays and closures here throughout the night and early morning.

School administrators who are looking to report a closure or delay should visit this website.