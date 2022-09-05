Soaking Rain Raises Flooding Concerns

What to Know Watch out of wet roads as soaking rains hit Tuesday.

A First Alert is in effect for widespread rain, with pockets of heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

Conditions finally clear out later on Wednesday.

Drenching downpours in some neighborhoods could lead to dangerous driving conditions for Tuesday commuters.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for heavy rain expected to continue through Tuesday. Expect wet roads during your drive and the potential for flooding in areas where downpours take place. Basically, give yourself some extra time to get to and from work or school.

Steady rain continues to move across our area this morning with pockets of downpours. Expect the rain to become widespread in just a few hours. Give yourself plenty of extra travel time today, and take it slow. @NBCPhiladelphia #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx pic.twitter.com/2aNkQcj1Ey — Michelle Rotella (@MRotellaWx) September 6, 2022

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A widespread soaking rain is expected to pour 1 to 3 inches of rain on much of the region before it moves out Wednesday, with the highest amounts coming during the day on Tuesday.

Flooding is possible, especially in low-lying areas, prompting a flood watch through Tuesday evening. Localized areas of flooding will be possible where the higher rainfall totals are seen. You could see less intense rain for your Tuesday ride home.

Most of the region will be impacted, though southern Delaware and New Jersey's Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties will be spared the worst of the storm.

Cooler temperatures are slated to settle in due to clouds and rain with highs only in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rainfall is expected to taper out by late Wednesday. Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, with highs back in the lower 80s.

To stay aware of the changes and receive important weather alerts, make sure to download the free NBC10 app and watch our meteorologists’ forecasts on all platforms.