Crank up the AC and try to avoid being outdoors for too long on Wednesday. Oppressive heat and humidity will make temperatures feel like more than 100 degrees during the day while poor air quality will put vulnerable groups at risk throughout the Philadelphia region. Then, in the late afternoon, possibly severe storms will move in.

Here’s what you need to know.

Excessive Heat Warning

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs while a Heat Advisory will be in effect for parts of Delaware and South Jersey from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach the 90s by noon while the humidity will make it feel like more than 100 degrees.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

Parents and guardians should not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles due to car interiors being able to reach lethal temperatures in only a matter of minutes.

If you have to be outside, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and try to limit any strenuous activities.

Cooling centers are open throughout Philadelphia. You can find a full list of the centers here.

Air Quality Alert

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday for Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs and South Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

Under an Air Quality Alert, Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. Officials issued a Code Orange for the air quality, meaning the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with respiratory and heart problems, older adults and children.

People are advised to stay inside if possible.

Storms moving in

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the region by the late afternoon and early evening with rain expected in Berks and Lehigh counties around 4 p.m. and in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs around 6 p.m.

Relief coming in the next few days

Temperatures will drop significantly over the next few days headed into Labor Day Weekend.

Thursday – High of 79, partly cloudy and sunny

Friday – High of 77, mix of sunshine and clouds

Saturday – High of 85, mostly cloudy with a chance for rain

Sunday – High of 84, mostly cloudy and lingering rain

Monday – High of 78, mostly sunny

