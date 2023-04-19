NJ Was Under a Red Flag Warning — What Does it Mean?

New Jersey was under a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. on Wednesday -- but what does that really mean?

What is a Red Flag Warning?

Red Flag Warnings mean that critical fire weather conditions are present or will be present soon due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, according to the National Weather Service.

Fires that develop during a Red Flag Warning could quickly grow out of control and become difficult to contain, the NWS says.

ALL OF #NEWJERSEY under a ⚠️RED FLAG WARNING🔥 this afternoon. Conditions will favor the spread of flames with any open fire. Avoid outdoor burning@NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/hQzOCeZfWl — Marvin Gomez (@marvingomeztv) April 19, 2023

What should I do about it?

The National Weather Service offered some tips to prevent fires from developing during a Red Flag Warning.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle.

Put out all outdoor fires properly. Drown them with lots of water and make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until it's cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Cover burn barrels with a weighted metal cover without holes larger than 3/4 of an inch.

What should I know about today's warning?

A Red Flag Warning was in effect for all of New Jersey until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, due to gusty winds and low relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds moved from west to northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Relative humidity is as low as 20 to 30 percent, according to the National Weather Service.