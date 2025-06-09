Your daily NBC10 First Alert Weather forecast

To kick off the work week, expect some light showers, drizzle, fog, and low clouds on Monday morning.

The morning dampness will clear, leaving us with a mostly cloudy day, some late-day sun is possible, high of 73°.

Tuesday brings a cold front with scattered showers/storms, warm and humid, high of 80°.

Wednesday through Friday, we heat up! Expect temperatures of 85° Wednesday, 90° of Thursday, and the upper 80s on Friday, with mostly to partly sunny skies and low to moderate humidity.

The weekend cools down with clouds and possible showers and highs in the lower 70s.