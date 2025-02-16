Live Updates: Powerful winds cause damage, outages throughout Philly region

What to Know
- Powerful winds are causing damage and power outages throughout the Philadelphia region on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
- Wind gusts between 50 to 60 mph brought down trees and power lines throughout the Philadelphia region Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.
- A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, for the Philadelphia region, South Jersey and Delaware, according to the National Weather Service.
- Earlier on Sunday, the heavy wind delayed the departure of the SS United States from Philadelphia to the Gulf of Mexico. The move is now set to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
- The winds also caused hundreds of flight delays at Philadelphia International Airport.
- The powerful winds followed heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Get live updates on this developing story below: