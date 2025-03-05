A FIRST ALERT is in effect for the Philadelphia region from 2 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, due to a storm that will bring heavy rain and strong winds.
The worst weather will hit during the mid to late afternoon hours, just in time for the afternoon and evening commute.
The biggest concern is damaging wind gusts. While the strongest winds will likely be at the Jersey Shore, possibly exceeding 50 mph, gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected inland, especially in Delaware and South Jersey, with a few locations possibly topping 50 mph.
The winds could lead to scattered tree damage and power outages, especially as the main line of heavy weather moves through.
Along with the wind threat, the storms could bring downpours leading to ponding on roads, isolated hail and even an isolated tornado, though the tornado risk is low. Even if storms don’t reach severe levels, expect a fast-moving line of rain and strong winds that could create hazardous travel conditions.