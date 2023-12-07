First Alert Weather

Light snow falls across the Philly region on Thursday

A dusting of snow fell across the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey on Thursday

It’s far from a winter wonderland but those in our area who have been yearning for some snow are getting a tiny treat.  

Light snow began falling in the Lehigh Valley around 8 a.m. on Thursday before pushing through Philadelphia and the surrounding Pennsylvania suburbs. The snow then reached South Jersey and Delaware.

Little to no accumulation is expected in the Philly area and only up to half an inch of snow is expected in Delaware. Still, there was enough snow in northern Delaware for one family to do a bit of sledding.

The snow is expected to taper off later Thursday morning and we could see some rain in the early afternoon. Conditions will remain cloudy with highs in the low 40s. We’ll see a warmup on Friday with highs in the low 50s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

