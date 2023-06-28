Canadian wildfire smoke — again — impacts air quality in Delaware

Smoke emitting from wildfires in Canada is impacting the greater Philadelphia region, once again, as the Delaware Department of National Resources and Environmental Control has issued an orange air quality alert for Wednesday.

A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been declared for #Delaware for Wednesday, June 28. These conditions will cause air quality index (AQI) levels to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Check out the full forecast https://t.co/I3hAbAqafW#AirQualityAlert #aqiDE pic.twitter.com/nDadbbKkT6 — Delaware DNREC (@DelawareDNREC) June 27, 2023

orange alert for Delaware means that the air could be considered unhealthy for "sensitive groups."

He said that this includes children, those who suffer from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

To minimize the effects of air pollution, those in the impacted areas are advised to avoid strenuous activity or limit exercise outdoors.

As detailed by NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez, a storm system produced "unsettled and severe weather" for several days, and it has moved out of the region.

An ⚠️AIR QUALITY ALERT is in place for #DELAWARE today. We are done with stormy and unsettled weather. Now... wildfire smoke has returned in parts of the Mid-Atlantic.@NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/JcOb2oG9Rv — Marvin Gomez (@marvingomeztv) June 28, 2023

However, he said, by moving out, a "calmer, drier air filled with smoke" from Canadian wildfires have moved into parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

By Thursday, Gomez expects this smoke to move along the Mid-Atlantic region and into parts of the south, as wildfires continue to burn in Canada.

While this alert concerns Delaware, Gomez warns local residents that the air quality in the city and surrounding communities "won't be perfect," either.

Air Quality Index values, he said, will be below 100, which is considered borderline unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Overall, he said, the air quality in Philadelphia should be considered acceptable, but there could be a risk to those who are "unusually sensitive to air pollution."