First Alert: Strong, Damaging Winds Possible in Weekend Storm

Strong wind gusts will develop as early as midday Saturday and continue through Saturday night, with possibly damaging effects.

The wind and rain will likely pick up during a first wave when a band of storms roll through eastern Pennsylvania and continue on into New Jersey early Saturday morning. But the worst of the storm threats will arrive later in the day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Record warmth, with temperatures in the low 70s, is expected Saturday afternoon, and the sun may actually appear at times before the second, possibly violent storms arrive.

An NBC10 First Alert was issued 11 p.m. Friday and extends through 11 p.m. Saturday.

The line will move from west to east, so Berks County gets hit first in the region, followed by Philadelphia's suburbs, then the city, and finally New Jersey and Delaware. Storms are expected to exit off the coast sometime after 10 p.m.

Cold wind gusts follow the thunderstorms for a few hours, but won't be as intense.

Sunday is a bright, breezy, and crisp day with highs back to normal for this time of year, which are in the upper 40s.