First Alert Issued with Fierce Storms, Possible Tornado in Forecast

What to Know Be weather aware Sunday as there is a chance for showers and severe thunderstorms throughout the Philadelphia region.

A First Alert for locally damaging winds, hail and a weak tornado is in effect from 10 p.m.

Ahead of the stormy weather, temperatures rose to the high-70s with partly sunny skies.

Partly sunny skies and temperate early-autumn weather won’t last for long on Sunday afternoon.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for the entire Philadelphia region through 10 p.m. Sunday for fast-moving storms packing the potential for locally damaging winds, hail and even a brief or weak tornado.

The highest impacts of the earlier storms will be from 3 to 6 p.m. in and around Philadelphia. A second round of heavy thunderstorms is possible across southern New Jersey and Delaware, as well as southern Jersey Shore points, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A few of the storms could become severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and hail.

The majority of the storms are likely to clear before midnight, but leftover storms should exit the area by 1 a.m.

Be sure to have the NBC10 app downloaded to get any severe weather alerts and the latest forecast wherever you may be.