3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes in San Francisco

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning in San Francisco, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, centered about 3 miles offshore, hit at 7:02 a.m., the USGS said. No damage or injuries were reported.

People as far south as San Jose reported feeling the shaking.

The quake was followed by a 2.2 magnitude shaker centered in the same area about 4 minutes later and a 2.5 magnitude temblor at 9:39 a.m. and a 3.0 aftershock at 10:48 a.m., the USGS said.

San Fransisco mayor Daniel Lurie released a statement Friday morning on the earthquake.

"I promised to make the safety of San Franciscans my first priority as mayor, and I am keeping that promise today with this morning’s earthquake," Lurie said in the statement. "I ordered city government into action immediately this morning, and our first responders have been out across the city ensuring the safety of our residents. We have also been sharing information and giving people the tools to protect themselves and their families in an event like this.

"I want to assure everyone in San Francisco: We are prepared for these events," the statement continued. "As we monitor the impacts of this morning’s event, I am already working with our Police Department, Fire Department, and Department of Emergency Management to ensure we are using best practices to keep our city safe in the event of a natural disaster. And as our hearts are with those across the state and the country dealing with natural disasters right now, we will always make sure San Francisco is ready."

The earthquake's depth was measured at more than 5 miles, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

