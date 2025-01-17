Philadelphia Eagles

Will there be snow for the Eagles-Rams playoff game Sunday? Here's what we know

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

Going to the Linc to cheer on the birds or just down the street for a watch party for this Sunday's game, you might need to bundle up because snow may be in the forecast.

Sunday’s forecast is tricky, as a system offshore might swing close enough to bring light snow in the afternoon, possibly impacting the Philadelphia Eagles divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

There’s also still a chance it stays offshore entirely.

As of Friday, one model shows around four inches of snow falling in the Pennsylvania suburbs late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon right before the ]game, two to three inches of snow in the Philadelphia area and one to two inches in South Jersey and Delaware.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This could change, though, so stay tuned as we gather more data from the different models.

Weather

weather forecast 9 hours ago

Snow moving in on Sunday, followed by dangerously cold temperatures

weather 11 hours ago

What schools in the Philly region are opening late on Friday?

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesPhilly WeatherEagles
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us