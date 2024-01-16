Dangerous cold, re-freezing concerns Wednesday and more accumulating snow on the way

Temperatures are expected to plummet heading into Wednesday and will feel like the single digits come the morning.

High temperatures aren't expected to get out of the 20s in most places Wednesday and will feel even chillier with the wind gusts that will reach 30 mph.

Any slush, wet, and uncleaned spots will re-freeze. Any leftover snow on the ground is not expected to melt.

Exposure to temps that frigid is dangerous to your health and you should limit your time outside. Here are some tips to keep you safe and warm if you need to head out in the bitter cold.

Thanks to the wind it will feel like in the single digits in the morning. By the afternoon the feels-like temps will only get into the teens.

Layers will be needed and everyone is advised to limit time outdoors.

Despite the cold, it will be bright and sunny Wednesday afternoon providing a false sense of warmth.

Is school open? Get list of school closings, delays

Hundreds of schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will be delayed Wednesday morning, including the Philadelphia School District.

The School District of Philadelphia said all their schools and programs will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday due to the inclement weather.

More snow expected

There to be another chance for snow in the region before the end of the week, with snow likely on Friday. Around 1 to 3 inches could wind up falling.