Code Orange air quality alert issued for Philly, surrounding suburbs on Sunday

A Code Orange Air Quality alert will be in effect for Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties on Sunday, June 22, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced.

The DEP warned that on Sunday afternoon, the sunny skies, light southwest winds, temperatures in the low 90s and limited vertical mixing will produce significant ozone concentrations in the Code Orange range. Sensitive individuals, especially young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, will be especially vulnerable and should limit any outdoor activities during the afternoon.

You can check the current air quality conditions in your area here.

According to the DEP, ozone is formed when airborne chemicals such as nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds known as “precursors” react with sunlight. High ozone levels are common during the summer when the days are longer with more sunshine.

The DEP said ozone precursors are often generated by car exhaust and industrial air emissions as well as wildfire smoke. Pollution is most common in densely populated areas, according to the DEP.

The DEP recommends that residents and businesses help reduce ozone air pollution by doing the following:

Drive less by carpooling or using public transportation

Combine errands to reduce trips in your vehicle

Limit engine idling

Refuel your cars and trucks after dusk

Conserve electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that aren’t in use

In addition to the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, we’re also in for a heat wave next week with temperatures possibly reaching near 100 degrees on Monday and Friday.

