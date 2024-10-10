First Alert Weather

A Frost Advisory will be in effect for parts of Philly suburbs, South Jersey

A Frost Advisory will be in effect from midnight through 9 a.m. Friday for parts of the Philadelphia suburbs as well as South Jersey

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bundle up and bring your plants inside. A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Philadelphia suburbs and South Jersey overnight into Friday morning with northwestern winds bringing in chilly air across the region.

The advisory is in effect from midnight through 9 a.m. Friday for Mercer, Salem, Burlington, Cumberland, Camden, Gloucester, Atlantic, and Cape May counties in New Jersey as well as Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, Berks and Lehigh counties in Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Plant owners should bring their potted plants inside with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 30s overnight into early Friday. Temperatures will then rise into the upper 60s during the day.

The warmup continues into the weekend with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid-50s.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Get the latest weather updates by downloading the NBC10 app and following the NBC10 First Alert Weather team.

This article tagged under:

First Alert Weather
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us