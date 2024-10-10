A Frost Advisory will be in effect for parts of Philly suburbs, South Jersey

Bundle up and bring your plants inside. A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the Philadelphia suburbs and South Jersey overnight into Friday morning with northwestern winds bringing in chilly air across the region.

The advisory is in effect from midnight through 9 a.m. Friday for Mercer, Salem, Burlington, Cumberland, Camden, Gloucester, Atlantic, and Cape May counties in New Jersey as well as Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, Berks and Lehigh counties in Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.

Plant owners should bring their potted plants inside with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 30s overnight into early Friday. Temperatures will then rise into the upper 60s during the day.

The warmup continues into the weekend with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid-50s.

