Storms with heavy rain, wind, lightning, thunder and hail slammed the region Saturday. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna has the forecast.

What to Know The TORNADO WATCH has been canceled for the entire area after severe storms with thunder, lightning, heavy wind and hail slammed the region.

Rounds of heavy rain, hail and severe thunderstorms hit the region Saturday evening. There were also flood reports in parts of Delaware.

Despite the Tornado Watch, there have been no reports of any tornadoes and power outages were not widespread.

The Tornado Watch has been CANCELED for the entire area after severe storms with thunder, lightning, heavy wind and hail slammed the region.

The Watch was in effect for the entire area but was canceled in Pennsylvania shortly before 9 p.m. and canceled in Delaware and New Jersey shortly before 10 p.m.

Rounds of heavy rain, hail and severe thunderstorms hit the region Saturday evening. There were also reports of flooding as well as hail stones the size of ping pong balls in Kent County, Delaware.



Despite the Tornado Watch, there have been no reports of any tornadoes and power outages were not widespread.



The Phillies postponed Saturday night's game against the New York Mets due to the storm. It will be made up on Thursday, Aug. 16 as part of a single-admission doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. All gates will open at 3:05 p.m.

Those holding tickets for Saturday night's game will be able to exchange them for tickets to the Aug. 16 doubleheader or any remaining Phillies home game in 2018.



By Mother’s Day itself, the severe weather will be done, but a nuisance on and off rain will keep conditions damp and dreary for brunch and any other activities planned. You’ll need a jacket and an umbrella.

The best chance for rain will take place during the morning, but another round of showers can’t be ruled out for the afternoon. The biggest change everyone will notice are the temperatures, which will be about 30 degrees cooler at times than Saturday afternoon. The high is forecast at just 60 in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.