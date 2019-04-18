A strong storm system continues to hit the Philadelphia region Saturday morning. Despite temperatures rising to the high 60s and low 70s, spots of quick and heavy rain will continue to fall until the mid-afternoon. Things will finally quiet down by Sunday, though there will still be a small chance of showers. (Published Saturday, April 20, 2019)

What to Know Pockets of heavy rain will continue to fall Saturday morning following the arrival of a strong storm system.

Things should clear up a bit by mid-afternoon, but some areas could still experience spotty showers through Saturday evening.

Once the storms move out, expect cooler temps and a possible shower on Easter.

Lingering pockets of heavy rain continued to stick around the Philadelphia region Saturday after severe storms arrived Friday evening

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and flooding risk for the entire, three-state region of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Timing

The wet weather will stick around through the morning, but should start dissipating by the mid-afternoon. However, some areas could still get showers, so keeping an umbrella handy through Saturday evening would be a good idea.

Travel Concerns

If you are traveling to the South this weekend, check flight statuses and weather conditions before you go as the storm is expected to be most severe from Georgia into Virginia.

Because the pockets of heavy rain could affect roads, a flood advisory is in effect through 9:30 a.m. Saturday along the I-95 Corridor. However, the threat is not severe.

How Families Prepared for Passover, Easter Weekend

Families got into the religious holiday spirit Friday as they got ready to celebrate Passover and Easter. (Published Friday, April 19, 2019)

The Rest of Easter Weekend and Beyond

Once the storms clear out Saturday, expect some sunshine with highs pushing into the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. Cooler temps in the mid-60s for Easter Sunday with a chance of some showers.

There will be plenty of clouds Monday and Tuesday, but only a chance of showers as temps should hit the 70s each day.