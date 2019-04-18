What to Know
Pockets of heavy rain will continue to fall Saturday morning following the arrival of a strong storm system.
Things should clear up a bit by mid-afternoon, but some areas could still experience spotty showers through Saturday evening.
Once the storms move out, expect cooler temps and a possible shower on Easter.
Lingering pockets of heavy rain continued to stick around the Philadelphia region Saturday after severe storms arrived Friday evening
The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and flooding risk for the entire, three-state region of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 9 a.m. Saturday.
Timing
The wet weather will stick around through the morning, but should start dissipating by the mid-afternoon. However, some areas could still get showers, so keeping an umbrella handy through Saturday evening would be a good idea.
Travel Concerns
If you are traveling to the South this weekend, check flight statuses and weather conditions before you go as the storm is expected to be most severe from Georgia into Virginia.
Because the pockets of heavy rain could affect roads, a flood advisory is in effect through 9:30 a.m. Saturday along the I-95 Corridor. However, the threat is not severe.
The Rest of Easter Weekend and Beyond
Once the storms clear out Saturday, expect some sunshine with highs pushing into the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. Cooler temps in the mid-60s for Easter Sunday with a chance of some showers.
There will be plenty of clouds Monday and Tuesday, but only a chance of showers as temps should hit the 70s each day.