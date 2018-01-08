A wintry mix is headed for our area. First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley tracks the storm hour-by-hour creating a timeline for you to follow. Stay with NBC10 for your most accurate forecast and download the free NBC10 app to get updates for your neighborhood.

What to Know A First Alert has been issued from 11 a.m. Monday to midnight for the entire area due to a wintry mix that will create icy road conditions.

Conditions are expected to be especially icy in the north and western suburbs, Philadelphia, South Jersey and Northern Delaware

Later in the week, the region will see much warmer temperatures — finally.

Whether you're driving or walking home from work and school Monday afternoon, the commute could be a slippery one thanks to a wintry mix that's moving into the area Monday.



A First Alert has been issued from 11 a.m. Monday to midnight for the entire area due to a system that will bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region. The National Weather Service also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the region from 1 p.m. Monday to 9 p.m. Monday due to the expected ice.

Icy conditions are expected to move into the Lehigh Valley and western Pennsylvania suburbs around 1 p.m. It will spread into Philadelphia around 3 p.m. and then sweep across New Jersey and Delaware over the early evening. The Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches may only see rain, but we can't rule out a period of mixing.



The light freezing rain is expected to glaze untreated surfaces — like sidewalks long frozen by the extreme cold — with ice. Bridges will also be at risk of freezing. The slick conditions could make for major traffic headaches on roads and mass transit.

A number of school districts including the School District of Philadelphia planned to dismiss students early ahead of the wintry weather. Philly public schools and early childhood centers will close at 1 p.m. Monday.

How to Walk on Ice

The trick to walking safely on ice is to walk like a penguin. Infographic by Tablet Infographics (Published Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017)

The system will then move out by midnight and we'll finally see a warm-up for the rest of the week.

The new First Alert comes after record-setting cold in the area Sunday. In Atlantic City, the temperatures dipped to three degrees below zero, smashing the previous record of four above set in 1884.

Trenton saw a new record low of two degrees below zero. Wilmington set a new record at 2 degrees above zero.

And Philadelphia tied a record, at 4 degrees above zero.

Temperatures finally warmed up Saturday afternoon — all the way to the low 20s throughout the region — with light winds. That wasn't enough to melt the snow that still coats the region from last week's storm however.



After Monday's wintry mix, temperatures will increase into the low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday before climbing into the 50s on Thursday and Friday.



FORECAST

MON: Snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible during the afternoon and evening. Low 14 High 34

TUE: Partly sunny and warmer. High 44

WED: Partly Sunny and nice. High 41

THU: Increasing clouds, afternoon showers possible along with widespread fog forming. High 50

FRI: Cloudy with periods of rain possible, mild. High 55

