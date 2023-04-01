1 Fatality From Storm, Lots of Damage to Impacted Areas

There has been one confirmed fatality following the severe weather threat that took place Saturday afternoon into the evening in parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

Sussex County Emergency Management confirmed there has been at least one fatality at a collapsed structure along Tuckers Road southeast of Greenwood, DE, that is related to the severe weather and suspected tornado in Sussex County, DE.

Emergency personnel from throughout Sussex and Kent counties in Delaware are surveying areas in and around the Greenwood-Bridgeville area as severe weather continues pushing through the region.

Residents and property owners are cautioned to avoid travel in this area, if possible, as several roads remain closed and debris lines many routes, including US 13 north of DE 404.

Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is activating a call center for those affected by this evening's severe weather and in need of shelter, food, medical, or other assistance. Call center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023. You can call 1-866-843-7212 if you or someone you know is in need of assistance.

There has also been widespread residential damage in the surrounding area.

On Saturday beginning around 5:30 p.m. DE, Pa., and NJ were all under a tornado watch. For the next several hours multiple tornado warnings were issued for specific counties in those states along with severe weather warnings.

All severe weather warnings have ended and all watches have been dropped.

During and immediately following this severe weather event, people began documenting the storm and the damage it was leaving behind, shown below.

Storm damage.

There were reports of structure collapses in parts of DE.

Georgetown, Delaware. Image courtesy of Roo Parag.