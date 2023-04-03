1 Dead After 8 Tornadoes Touch Down During Severe Weather in Del., NJ and Pa.

A family is mourning a man who died after eight tornadoes touched down during severe storms in parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, over the weekend.

Dan Bawel, 77, was killed when an EF-3 tornado destroyed his 120-year-old home along Tuckers Road in Greenwood, Delaware, on Saturday. He was Delaware's first tornado fatality since 1983. The EF-3 tornado that struck his home was the strongest to ever hit Delaware since the state began keeping records.

"He got pinned underneath this pile here and it took the fire company about four hours to get him out," Bawel's son, Arlen Bawel, told NBC10.

Arlen said he arrived at the home after the tornado struck and discovered his mother had survived.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"When it shattered the window she told the investigator that she started praying," he said. "Before she knew it, it was all over with. She said when she came to there was people there looking for her."

Bawel's family collected white bricks from the foundation of the home. They plan to add the bricks to a garden in his memory.

Photo of Dan Bawel

On Saturday beginning around 5:30 p.m. Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey were all under a tornado watch. For the next several hours multiple tornado warnings were issued for specific counties in those states along with severe weather warnings.

The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes in all touched down in New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania during Saturday's severe weather.

8:30 PM Monday: We have confirmed two more tornadoes in NJ from 4/1. One in Crosswicks and another one from Allentown to Cream Ridge. Both rated a preliminary EF-1 with estimated winds to 90 mph. More details available on Tuesday. #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/OraRBgxfen — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 4, 2023

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Cinnaminson, Delran and Moorestown in New Jersey. Another EF-1 touched down in Wrightstown Township and Newtown in Pennsylvania. An EF-3 touched down in Bridgeville and Ellendale in Delaware. An EF-2 touched down in Jackson Township in New Jersey. Another EF-2 touched down in Jackson and Howell townships in New Jersey. Another EF-2 touched down in Sea Girt, New Jersey. An EF-1 touched down in Crosswicks, New Jersey. Finally, an EF-1 touched down in Allentown and Cream Ridge in New Jersey.

Six confirmed tornadoes touched down in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania over the weekend. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle shows us how residents in Cinnaminson, NJ, are recovering.

Emergency personnel from throughout Sussex and Kent counties in Delaware surveyed areas in and around the Greenwood-Bridgeville area after severe weather pushed through the region.

Delaware Governor John Carney also toured neighborhoods in southwestern Delaware on Sunday to survey the damage.

Residents and property owners were cautioned to avoid travel in this area, if possible, as several roads remain closed and debris lines many routes, including US 13 north of DE 404.

Delaware Department of Health and Social Services activated a call center for those affected by this evening's severe weather and in need of shelter, food, medical, or other assistance. The center opened at 9:30 a.m. and will remain open until 5 p.m. Sunday. You can call 1-866-843-7212 if you or someone you know is in need of assistance.

Residents are picking up the pieces after a tornado touched down in Newtown over the weekend. The National Weather Service confirmed that Saturday's storm was an EF1 tornado. The 100 mph winds knocked down trees causing damage to cars, houses and a shopping center. NBC10's Karen Hua has more on the aftermath.

There has also been widespread residential damage in the surrounding area.

On Sunday, Jackson Township in New Jersey declared it would be considered a disaster area due to storm damage and the confirmed tornado. Also, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township closed due to the township's declaration.

On social media, the theme park noted that it hopes to re-open on Wednesday.

Due to the Township of Jackson Emergency Declaration, as well as for the safety of our guests and team members, Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari will be closed today, April 2. We anticipate re-opening Wednesday, April 5 for Spring Break. — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) April 2, 2023

The park had just opened for the season on Saturday.

During and immediately following this severe weather event, people began documenting the storm and the damage it was leaving behind, shown below.

Storm damage.

There were reports of structure collapses in parts of Delaware.

Georgetown, Delaware. Image courtesy of Roo Parag.