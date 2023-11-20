A wrong-way hit-and-run crash as well as a Pepsi truck that caught on fire snarled traffic on I-95 in Delaware County Monday morning.

A Hyundai Santa Cruz was traveling in the northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 5.4 in Chester City around 6 a.m. Monday shortly after another crash had occurred. The driver of the Hyundai then turned around and began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, police said. The Hyundai crashed into a Toyota RAV4 and a Jeep Cherokee. The driver of the Hyundai then got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police said.

The drivers of the RAV4 and Jeep Cherokee were not hurt in the crash.

Officials also reported there was a vehicle fire in the same location on I-95 northbound between Exit 5 - Kerlin Street and Exit 7 - I-476 north that closed all lanes.

SkyForce10 was over the scene around 9:30 a.m. and showed a burned and damaged Pepsi truck.

Police have not yet revealed if that Pepsi truck had been involved in the crash that occurred moments before the hit-and-run crash.

I-95 northbound lanes remain closed at the scene of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.