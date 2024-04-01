I-95 northbound shut down for several days after truck strikes bridge, officials say

Traffic will be shut down on part of I-95 northbound for several days after a bridge was struck by a truck carrying a large shipment Monday afternoon, officials said.

PennDOT said that the lane will be closed for bridge repairs after an oversized vehicle carrying a large cylinder hit an overhead bridge on I-95 North in Philadelphia just before the Betsy Ross Bridge around 1:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

The northbound lane will close down starting at 9 p.m. Monday night. Drivers will be redirected to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange (Exit 26), turn right on Aramingo Avenue, and turn right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North.

We can now see the large cylinder that struck a railroad bridge on 95 NB before the #BetsyRoss Bridge @StevieLReese @511PAPhilly @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/mv2MQGVf5h — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWRadioTraffic) April 1, 2024

The ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95 will also be closed and detoured during construction. Drivers will be directed to use Aramingo Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North at Adams Avenue.

Electronic message boards on I-76, I-276, I-476, and other regional transportation arteries in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey are being used to alert motorists about the closure and provide information about alternate routes.

Traffic is currently delayed on I-95 northbound between Exit 22 (I-676) and Exit 26. Drivers in the area should seek alternative routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.