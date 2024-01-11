Philadelphia

Truck loses load on I-95 in Philly, traffic backed up in area

Traffic is backed up on I-95 northbound after a truck lost its load near the Washington Avenue exit in Philly

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A truck lost its load on I-95 in Philadelphia, causing major backup late Thursday morning.

The truck was traveling on I-95 northbound near the Washington Avenue exit when it somehow lost its load. 

Images from SkyForce10 showed a substance that appeared to be dirt or mulch covering a northbound lane and traffic backed up in the area. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Only one lane is getting by at the scene. No injuries have been reported. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us