Truck loses load on I-95 in Philly, traffic backed up in area

A truck lost its load on I-95 in Philadelphia, causing major backup late Thursday morning.

The truck was traveling on I-95 northbound near the Washington Avenue exit when it somehow lost its load.

Images from SkyForce10 showed a substance that appeared to be dirt or mulch covering a northbound lane and traffic backed up in the area.

Only one lane is getting by at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.