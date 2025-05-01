Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will be speaking at the Philadelphia City Hall at 4 p.m., and activists are planning a May Day march afterword, which will cause street closures and significant traffic delays in the Center City area Thursday evening.

Crowds are expected to begin arriving at City Hall for the “May Day Rally: Workers Over Billionaires” rally organized by the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO at around 3 p.m., with a march planned for after Sanders' speech.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí.

The city has already implemented several street closures and say more could be implemented if needed. Here is what is planned so far:

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

From approximately 3:15 p.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 15th Street

North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street

Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street

From approximately 5 p.m. until approximately 7 p.m.:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th Street to Juniper Street

15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square

Market Street from 16th Street to 15th Street

South Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

South Broad Street from Chestnut Street to South Penn Square

Juniper Street from South Penn Square to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Market Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street

North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street

Includes closures of cross streets

Rallies and protests are planned across the country for May Day, also known as International Workers Day, a holiday that is recognized as a day to honor labor. This year, demonstrations in the U.S. will be focusing on President Donald Trump's policies.