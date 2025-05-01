Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will be speaking at the Philadelphia City Hall at 4 p.m., and activists are planning a May Day march afterword, which will cause street closures and significant traffic delays in the Center City area Thursday evening.
Crowds are expected to begin arriving at City Hall for the “May Day Rally: Workers Over Billionaires” rally organized by the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO at around 3 p.m., with a march planned for after Sanders' speech.
The city has already implemented several street closures and say more could be implemented if needed. Here is what is planned so far:
From approximately 3:15 p.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 15th Street
- North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street
- Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street
From approximately 5 p.m. until approximately 7 p.m.:
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th Street to Juniper Street
- 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square
- Market Street from 16th Street to 15th Street
- South Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street
- South Broad Street from Chestnut Street to South Penn Square
- Juniper Street from South Penn Square to John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- Market Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street
- North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street
- Includes closures of cross streets
Rallies and protests are planned across the country for May Day, also known as International Workers Day, a holiday that is recognized as a day to honor labor. This year, demonstrations in the U.S. will be focusing on President Donald Trump's policies.