A tractor trailer crash shut down I-476 in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on the Northeast Extension near Route 633.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries.

I-476 is shut down in both directions at the scene of the crash. Pennsylvania State Police said it will remain closed for at least another hour.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.