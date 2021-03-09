Atlantic City Expressway

Southbound Lanes of AC Expressway Closed After Bus Rips Off 200 Feet of Guardrail in Crash

The bus crashed into a guardrail in the southbound lanes of the expressway near the border of Gloucester Township and Washington Township in New Jersey.

By David Chang

Southbound lanes on the Atlantic City Expressway are closed after a bus ripped off about 200 feet of a guardrail in a crash Tuesday night. 

The bus crashed into a guardrail in the southbound lanes of the expressway near the border of Gloucester Township and Washington Township in New Jersey. SkyForce10 showed about 200 feet of the broken guardrail on the ground near the bus following the crash. 

Officials said a few minor injuries were reported though no one was seriously hurt. 

All southbound lanes on the AC Expressway are currently closed. Traffic is being diverted at the Rt. 42 exit. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

