Several people are trapped after a multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound lanes on I-78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

The crash occurred Tuesday night on I-78 eastbound in Tilden Township.

Officials said the crash involved at least three vehicles with multiple people trapped inside.

Officials have not yet confirmed the conditions of the victims.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.