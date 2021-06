Southbound lanes are closed on the Blue Route in Montgomery County after a serious accident Tuesday afternoon.

A vehicle crashed through a guardrail in the southbound lanes of I-476 near Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania. The vehicle then went down an embankment.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene to rescue at least one person trapped inside. All southbound lanes are closed at the location and traffic is backed up in the area.