Police Escort Gaggle of Geese Down Schuylkill Expressway

Whether at the Linc or in traffic, Philly can't help but get excited over a group of birds, as police and drivers proved Sunday morning on the Schuylkill Expressway.
Traffic cameras from KYW News Radio captured police escorting a gaggle of geese as they strolled down the eastbound lanes of I-76 between Belmont and City Avenue.
The unusual procession caused some traffic delays. Fortunately drivers remained patient and no humans or birds were harmed.
Take a look at the pictures below via Malcolm Poindextor III of KYW News Radio.