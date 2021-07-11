Police Escort Gaggle of Geese Down Schuylkill Expressway

Whether at the Linc or in traffic, Philly can't help but get excited over a group of birds, as police and drivers proved Sunday morning on the Schuylkill Expressway.

Traffic cameras from KYW News Radio captured police escorting a gaggle of geese as they strolled down the eastbound lanes of I-76 between Belmont and City Avenue.

The unusual procession caused some traffic delays. Fortunately drivers remained patient and no humans or birds were harmed.

Take a look at the pictures below via Malcolm Poindextor III of KYW News Radio.