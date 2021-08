Northbound lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike are closed after a police chase led to a crash in Cherry Hill Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred just north of Exit 4 on the Turnpike. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police handcuffed a man and then placed him on a stretcher.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the chase or the man’s condition.

All northbound lanes are currently closed at the scene of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.