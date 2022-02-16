Overturned Tanker Truck Closes EB Lanes on PA Turnpike

Traffic is backed up for miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fort Washington after a tanker truck overturned.

The crash, which involved the truck and at least one car, occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike approaching I-476.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as a woman inside the damaged car was placed in an ambulance. Officials have not yet revealed her condition or if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

All eastbound lanes are currently shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.