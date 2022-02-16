Pennsylvania

Overturned Tanker Truck Closes EB Lanes on PA Turnpike

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike approaching I-476.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Traffic is backed up for miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fort Washington after a tanker truck overturned. 

The crash, which involved the truck and at least one car, occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike approaching I-476.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as a woman inside the damaged car was placed in an ambulance. Officials have not yet revealed her condition or if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

All eastbound lanes are currently shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaPennsylvania TurnpikeFort Washington
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us