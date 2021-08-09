lincoln drive

Overnight Closures to Take Place on Lincoln Drive This Week

Southbound (inbound) lane closures will take place on Lincoln Drive between Wissahickon and Ridge avenues from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 11.

By David Chang

Overnight closures will take place in the southbound lanes of Philadelphia’s Lincoln Drive this week as crews install a new guide rail along the road. 

Southbound (inbound) lane closures will take place on Lincoln Drive between Wissahickon and Ridge avenues from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 11. During the closures, crews will install a new guide rail along Lincoln Drive. 

Southbound traffic on Lincoln Drive will be detoured at Cliveden Street during the closure. The detour signs will be posted along the route to direct motorists. Northbound traffic will not be affected. 

All work will be completed and traffic will be restored by 6 a.m. each morning between Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 12.   

