Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Pa. Turnpike in Chester County

At least one person was injured in a crash that shut down a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred early Tuesday evening in the area of mile marker 322.6 near Valley Forge Road in Tredyffrin Township.

Crews rescued at least one person who was trapped inside a vehicle. The victim was taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s condition.

The I-76 portion of the Turnpike is closed in both directions due to the crash.