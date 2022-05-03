Chester County

Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Pa. Turnpike in Chester County

The multi-vehicle crash occurred early Tuesday evening in the area of mile marker 322.6 near Valley Forge Road in Tredyffrin Township. 

By David Chang

At least one person was injured in a crash that shut down a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County. 

The multi-vehicle crash occurred early Tuesday evening in the area of mile marker 322.6 near Valley Forge Road in Tredyffrin Township. 

Crews rescued at least one person who was trapped inside a vehicle. The victim was taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s condition. 

The I-76 portion of the Turnpike is closed in both directions due to the crash. 

