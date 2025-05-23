Multivehicle crash closes Northeast Extension in Lehigh Valley

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the Northeast Extension in the Lehigh Valley Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash – which involved at least seven vehicles – occurred in the northbound lanes of I-476 at mile marker 52.6 between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits, according to officials.

All lanes are closed at the scene of the crash and at least one person is trapped inside a vehicle, officials said.

Officials have not yet revealed the total amount of people injured or their conditions.

SkyForce10 was over I-476, showing massive backup on the highway.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.