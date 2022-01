The Garden State Parkway is shut down in both directions in Lakewood, New Jersey, as firefighters battle a brush fire.

SkyForce10 was over the scene Wednesday shortly after 7:30 p.m. as firefighters battled the fire while the parkway was shut down between exits 91 and 98. Traffic was also backed up for miles.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.