Truck fire closes Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Philadelphia and NJ

The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is closed in both directions in Philadelphia and South Jersey due to a truck fire underneath it.

A truck caught fire around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on 6400 State Road underneath the bridge which connects New Jersey Route 73 in Palmyra, New Jersey, with Pennsylvania Route 73 in Northeast Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood, officials said.

A truck fire shut down the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Northeast Philadelphia and South Jersey. NBC10 obtained viewer video of the fire.

Cameras from NBC10 as well as footage from an NBC10 viewer captured large plumes of smoke rising above the bridge. Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.