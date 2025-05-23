Pennsylvania

1 dead in crash involving SUV, dump truck on Rt. 422 near Valley Forge Park

The crash caused major backup on Rt. 422 East near the Valley Forge National Historical Park in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

By David Chang

At least one person is dead following a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV on the highway near Valley Forge National Historical Park in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The crash occurred on Rt. 422 East near the Valley Forge Park Friday morning. Footage from SkyForce10 shows the truck on its side, a badly damaged silver SUV and major backup along Rt. 422.

Pennsylvania State Police said at least one person was killed in the crash. They also said 422 East is currently closed between the Oaks and Trooper Road exits.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

