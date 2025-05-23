1 dead in crash involving SUV, dump truck on Rt. 422 near Valley Forge Park

At least one person is dead following a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV on the highway near Valley Forge National Historical Park in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Léelo en español aquí

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The crash occurred on Rt. 422 East near the Valley Forge Park Friday morning. Footage from SkyForce10 shows the truck on its side, a badly damaged silver SUV and major backup along Rt. 422.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Pennsylvania State Police said at least one person was killed in the crash. They also said 422 East is currently closed between the Oaks and Trooper Road exits.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.