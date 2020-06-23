A crash stopped traffic on the Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County Tuesday morning causing hourslong delays.
The multi-vehicle wreck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 near Belmont Avenue caused traffic to back up past the Conshohocken Curve to the Blue Route (Interstate 476) around 9 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries.
Avoid getting onto I-76 east if you can as traffic delays ballooned to over 3 hours at one point and were still far above 2 hours after nearly an hour, according to Waze.
Traffic appeared to slowly start to get by around 10:20 a.m., but long delays remained.
NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko listed Route 30, Ridge Pike.Ride Avenue and Conshohocken State Road as alternate routes.
This story is developing and will be updated.