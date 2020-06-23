A crash stopped traffic on the Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County Tuesday morning causing hourslong delays.

The multi-vehicle wreck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 near Belmont Avenue caused traffic to back up past the Conshohocken Curve to the Blue Route (Interstate 476) around 9 a.m.

The eastbound Schuylkill is currently CLOSED at Belmont due to a crash. Traffic is STOPPED and delays stretch back through the Conshy Curve. Drive times between I-476 and I-676 are currently over 70 minutes. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #phillytraffic pic.twitter.com/D0fT6YUTc9 — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) June 23, 2020

There were no reports of injuries.

Avoid getting onto I-76 east if you can as traffic delays ballooned to over 3 hours at one point and were still far above 2 hours after nearly an hour, according to Waze.

Traffic appeared to slowly start to get by around 10:20 a.m., but long delays remained.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko listed Route 30, Ridge Pike.Ride Avenue and Conshohocken State Road as alternate routes.

Traffic remains STOPPED on the EB Schuylkill. Delays stretch back to 476. ALL LANES CLOSED due to crash near Belmont. Take the Blue Route to Rt-30 as an alternate, or take Ridge Pike/Ridge Ave or Conshohocken State Rd (this option has construction along the way). @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/SaFWnfQaDo — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) June 23, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated.